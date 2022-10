New Suit

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig filed a complaint for declaratory relief Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of RLI Insurance The suit, which names Alicia Lehman and John Lehman, concerns claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00478, RLI Insurance Company v. Lehman et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 6:41 PM