RLI Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Victory Fundraising, the Town of Oro Valley and Elijah Joplin on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Meagher & Geer, seeks to resolve competing claims to a $2 million policy based on facial fractures and other injuries suffered by Joplin during a flag football game organized by Victory and held at a park owned by Oro Valley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00204, RLI Insurance Co. v. Joplin et al.

May 01, 2023, 8:43 PM

