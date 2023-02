New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of RLI Insurance Co. The suit, against Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corporation and other defendants, seeks indemnification for surety bonds issued in connection with construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01079, RLI Insurance Company v. Briggs et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 24, 2023, 8:46 AM