New Suit

Guess Inc. and members of the company's board of directors were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of RLI Insurance Co. and Arch Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs' policies do not provide coverage for defendants in connection with two shareholder derivative suits related to sexual harassment allegations against Guess co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02661, RLI Insurance Company et al v. Marciano et al.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 9:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Arch Insurance Company

RLI Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

Guess?, Inc.

Alex Yemenidijan

Anthony Chidoni

Carlos Alberini

Cynthia Livingston

Deborah Weinswig

Maurice Marciano

Paul Marciano

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute