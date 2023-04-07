New Suit

RLC Industries and Roseburg Forest Products filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual, Everest National Insurance and Ohio Casualty Insurance on Friday in California Eastern District Court over the Sept. 2022 'Mill Fire' which started in the plaintiffs' wood veneer manufacturing mill. The suit, brought by Hunton Andrews Kurth, seeks defense and indemnification against various claims arising from the fire, which burned 4,000 acres, destroyed more than 100 structures and killed two people. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00649, RLC Industries Co. et al. v. Liberty Insurance Co. et al.

