New Suit - Securities

Kirton McConkie filed a lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court accusing Dr. Randy E. Woodward, former co-owner of Integrated Holding Co., of securities fraud. The suit was brought on behalf of RJ&CS Holdings, which accuses the defendant of making misrepresentations to induce an over $5.7 million purchase of his interest in Integrated Holding Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00127, RJ&Cs Holdings LLC v. Dr Randy E Woodward DC PC et al.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 7:55 PM