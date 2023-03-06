Who Got The Work

Rebecca R. Hanson and Mia McDonald of Reed Smith have stepped in to represent Bluecross Blueshield of Texas in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 20 in Colorado District Court by Brian S. King PC, alleges that the defendant wrongfully denied coverage for mental health services rendered to the plaintiff's beneficiary at a residential treatment facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:23-cv-00177, R.J. et al v. Bluecross Blueshield of Texas.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 6:14 AM