Who Got The Work

Kevin Phillips, Eric Meyers and Dylan C. Goetsch from Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary have stepped in to represent Mallory Alexander International Logistics in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 12 in Tennessee Western District Court by Fletcher & Sippel on behalf of R.J. Corman Railroad Company/Tennessee Terminal LLC, accuses defendants of failing to pay over $294,000 in tariffs for shipments delivered by railcars. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr., is 2:22-cv-02525, R.J. Corman Railroad Company v. Mallory Alexander International Logistics LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2022, 9:32 AM