New Suit

The Carlyle Group, Welltower Inc., Clover Group and other defendants were sued Monday in New York Western District Court for allegedly refusing to develop housing in Black neighborhoods. The suit was brought by Advocates For Justice on behalf of Peter C. Rizzo, a former executive for Clover Group who claims he was terminated in retaliation for refusing to participate in the company's alleged discriminatory practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00406, Rizzo v. Clover Group, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

May 08, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act