New Suit

The Carlyle Group, Welltower Inc., Clover Group and other defendants were sued Monday in New York Western District Court for allegedly refusing to develop housing in Black neighborhoods. The suit was brought by Advocates For Justice on behalf of Peter C. Rizzo, a former executive for Clover Group who claims he was terminated in retaliation for refusing to participate in the company's alleged discriminatory practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00406, Rizzo v. Clover Group, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

May 08, 2023, 6:18 PM

Peter C. Rizzo

Advocates For Justice

The Carlyle Group

Welltower, Inc.

Allison H. Joseph Pendleton

Carlyle Clover Partners 2, L.P.

Carlyle Clover Partners, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund I, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund II, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund III, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund IV, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund V, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund V, LLC

Clover Construction Management West Corp.

Clover Construction Management, Inc.

Clover Group, Inc.

Clover Management, Inc.

Emily Brady

Michael L. Joseph

Richard A. Greenspan

Robert D. Jack

Well Ibis Portfolio Member, LLC

Wellclover Holdings, LLC

Wellclover Venutres, LLC

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act