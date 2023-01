Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Encompass Medical Group and other defendants to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Molzen & Associates on behalf of employee Raymond M. Rizzi, accuses the defendants of making false and disparaging statements about the plaintiff to patients and staff, thereby harming his medical practice. The case is 4:23-cv-00006, Rizzi v. Hall et al.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 8:31 PM