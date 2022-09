Who Got The Work

Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, has tapped attorneys Terrance J. Wagener and Jake Elrich of Messerli Kramer to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit over long-term disability benefits. The complaint was filed July 26 in Minnesota District Court by Fields Law Firm on behalf of Maria Riviere. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:22-cv-01878, Riviere v. Unum Life Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 10:41 AM