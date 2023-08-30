Riverside Court Commissioner Admonished for Demeaning Child ...

News From Law.com

A Riverside court commissioner was admonished for her actions in a child custody hearing that featured shifting orders and what the Commission on Judicial Performance said were improperly dismissed witnesses and too many unasked questions. In an order released Tuesday, the commission said Riverside County Superior Court Commissioner Wendy Harris "was discourteous, argumentative, impatient, and demeaning to the litigants, and appeared to be embroiled in the proceedings" surrounding two parents, referred to only as Mr. B and Ms. H.

August 30, 2023, 9:46 AM

