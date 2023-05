New Suit

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and the Bronx Defenders filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court targeting New York City's Administration for Children’s Services. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that the city separated her from her infant son as part of the city's pattern of disparate treatment toward Black families. The case is 1:23-cv-04084, Rivers v. The City Of New York , et al.

Government

May 17, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Chanetto Rivers

Plaintiffs

Bronx Defenders

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

Frank Lawani

Jess Dannhauser

The City Of New York ,

Yerika Abreu

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation