Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rawle & Henderson removed a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday against Strates Shows and York State Fair to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by KBG Injury Law on behalf of Jarielly Rivera, who alleges that she sustained severe injuries due to being struck by a metal object while attending the state fair. The case is 1:23-cv-00702, Rivera v. York County Agricultural Society et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 27, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Jarielly Rivera

Plaintiffs

Sweeney Sheehan

Rawle & Henderson

defendants

Strates Shows, Inc.

York County Agricultural Society

defendant counsels

Rawle & Henderson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims