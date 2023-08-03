New Suit - Employment Class Action

YRC Inc., doing business as YRC Freight, and other defendants were hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Delaware District Court for claims under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The suit contends that Yellow ordered a mass termination of around 30,000 employees on July 28 without notice. The action was backed by Loizides PA and Raisner Roupinian LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00830, Rivera v. Yellow Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 6:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Armando Rivera

Plaintiffs

Loizides & Associates

defendants

USF Reddaway Inc.

Yellow Corporation

YRC Inc.

New Penn Motor Express LLC

USF Holland LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches