Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against wheelchair seller Numotion to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Anthony Britt Esq. on behalf of Ralph Ruiz Rivera. The case is 8:22-cv-02571, Rivera v. United Seating and Mobility, LLC d/b/a Numotion.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 11, 2022, 7:48 PM