Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Sykes Enterprises Inc., a customer service solutions company, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of Breanna Rivera. The case is 8:23-cv-01477, Rivera v. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Business Services

June 30, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Breanna Rivera

defendants

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination