Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against St. Barnabas Hospital on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint was brought on behalf of a financial services department director who claims that she was subjected to disparate treatment based on race and contends that the current hostile work environment restricts her from returning to work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04351, Rivera v. St. Barnabas Hospital.
Health Care
May 25, 2023, 4:50 AM