New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against St. Barnabas Hospital on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint was brought on behalf of a financial services department director who claims that she was subjected to disparate treatment based on race and contends that the current hostile work environment restricts her from returning to work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04351, Rivera v. St. Barnabas Hospital.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jocelyn Rivera

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

St. Barnabas Hospital

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination