New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook, Instagram, Meta Platforms and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The court action, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Jazzlyn Rivera, is part of a string of cases alleging that Meta and other social media companies knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00400, Rivera v. Meta Platforms Incorporated et al.