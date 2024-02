Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Michael C. Heyden has entered an appearance for LVNV Funding in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Dec. 28 in Delaware District Court by the Garibian Law Offices on behalf of Lyle Rivera. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-01477, Rivera v. LVNV Funding, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 12, 2024, 8:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Lyle Rivera

Plaintiffs

Garibian Law Offices, P.C.

defendants

LVNV Funding, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws