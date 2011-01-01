Who Got The Work

Peter J. Brennan of Jenner & Block and Peter 'Tad' H. Levan Jr. of Levan Stapleton Segal Cochran have entered appearances for Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Oct. 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld and Johnson Becker PLLC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:22-cv-04074, Rivera v. Kia America, Inc. et al.