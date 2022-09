Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clyde & Co. on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, for an allegedly faulty bench table saw, was filed by Sullivan & Sullivan on behalf of Jose Rivera. The case is 4:22-cv-40098, Rivera v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 11:41 AM