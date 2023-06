New Suit - Civil Rights

Costco Wholesale was sued Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court for alleged civil rights violations. The complaint was brought by a pro se plaintiff, a Black man, who alleges that he was accused of stealing his spouse's Costco membership card while checking out his groceries due to his race. The case is 3:23-cv-01321, Rivera v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

June 15, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ricardo Rivera

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation