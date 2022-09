Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a lawsuit against Caliber Bodyworks Inc., Caliber Collision and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Jachimowicz Law Group on behalf of Rodrick Rivera, accuses defendants of failing to provide plaintiffs representative with requested employment records. The case is 3:22-cv-05208, Rivera v. Caliber Bodyworks, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 13, 2022, 6:24 AM