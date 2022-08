Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against AMC Entertainment to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cisneros Law Firm on behalf of Perla Olivia Rivera. The case is 7:22-cv-00280, Rivera v. American Multi-Cinema Inc.

