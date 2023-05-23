New Suit - Environmental

Lane Powell and Baker Botts filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief Monday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of Avista Corporation, Cascade Natural Gas Corp. and other plaintiffs. The complaint centers around Washington State Building Code Council's enforcement provision to ban the use of natural gas appliances. The suit seeks to declare that the appliance restrictions are preempted by federal law because they concern the energy use of appliances covered under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act. The case is 1:23-cv-03070, Rivera et al v. Washington State Building Code Council.

Energy

May 23, 2023, 6:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Avista Corporation

Cascade Natural Gas Corporation

Citizen Action Defense Fund

Condron Homes LLC

Garco Construction Inc.

Inland NW Agc

Jamon Rivera

National Propane Gas Association

Northwest Natural Gas Company

Paras Homes LLC

Spokane Home Builders Association

Washington State Association of Ua Plumbers, Pipefitters and HVAC/R Service Technicians

Plaintiffs

Lane Powell

defendants

Washington State Building Code Council

nature of claim: 890/