Lane Powell and Baker Botts filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief Monday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of Avista Corporation, Cascade Natural Gas Corp. and other plaintiffs. The complaint centers around Washington State Building Code Council's enforcement provision to ban the use of natural gas appliances. The suit seeks to declare that the appliance restrictions are preempted by federal law because they concern the energy use of appliances covered under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act. The case is 1:23-cv-03070, Rivera et al v. Washington State Building Code Council.
Energy
May 23, 2023, 6:09 AM