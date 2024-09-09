Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Christine A. Knipper and Bowman and Brooke's executive managing partner Kim M. Schmid have stepped in to represent Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed July 25 in Massachusetts District Court by Decof, Mega & Quinn on behalf of Olga J. Rivera and Edward Rivera, who contends that he sustained injuries including swelling, headaches and hives from the defendant's Durepair™ Dura Regeneration Matrix device, which was recalled in June 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-11938, Rivera et al v. Medtronic, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 09, 2024, 11:12 AM

Edward Rivera

Olga J Rivera

Decof Mega & Quinn

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Production Corporation

Tei Biosciences Inc.

Wilson Elser

Bowman and Brooke

Nature of Claim: 367/over product liability claims