Wilson Elser partner Christine A. Knipper and Bowman and Brooke's executive managing partner Kim M. Schmid have stepped in to represent Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed July 25 in Massachusetts District Court by Decof, Mega & Quinn on behalf of Olga J. Rivera and Edward Rivera, who contends that he sustained injuries including swelling, headaches and hives from the defendant's Durepair™ Dura Regeneration Matrix device, which was recalled in June 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-11938, Rivera et al v. Medtronic, Inc. et al.
Health Care
September 09, 2024, 11:12 AM