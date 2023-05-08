New Suit - Product Liability

Medical technology company Hologic was slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases filed by Bailey & Glasser, Jinks Crow & Dickson and Cowper Law on behalf of women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker; according to the suits, the device did not dissolve and reabsorb following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The case is 1:23-cv-11012, Rivera et al. v. Hologic Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 08, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Delores Goodson

Maria Rivera

Martha Gottschalk

Mary Munney Griffiths

Sharon Hicks

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims