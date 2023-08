New Suit - Insurance

Triple-S Propriedad and Corporacion Del Fondo Del Seguro Del Estado were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Quintana & Suarez on behalf of Alex Rivera and Samaly Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01393, Rivera et al. v. Corporacion Del Fondo Del Seguro Del Estado et al.

August 02, 2023, 7:55 PM

Alex Rivera

Jesiel Febus

Samaly Torres

Jorge R. Quintana Lajara

Triple S-Propiedad

Corporacion del Fondo del Seguro del Estado

Insurers 1-10

Unknown Defendants 1-10

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision