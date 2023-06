Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Claire's Boutiques to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former assistant manager who was purportedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave to care for her daughter, who allegedly suffers from cyclic vomiting syndrome. The case is 3:23-cv-00861, Rivera-Cotto v. Claire's Boutiques Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Sonia Rivera-Cotto

defendants

Claire's Boutiques, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination