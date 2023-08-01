Anna S. McLean and Sarah A.K. Blitz of Sheppard Mullin have entered appearances for Oracle America and its subsidiary NetSuite, in a pending fraudulent conduct lawsuit in connection with the product NetSuite SuiteSuccess Cloud. The case was filed June 16 in California Northern District Court by Tactical Law Group on behalf of River Supply Inc., which asserts that the defendants knowingly misrepresented the software's capabilities, and inflated the original contract price via exorbitant change orders. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:23-cv-02981, River Supply, Incorporated v. Oracle America, Inc. et al.
Technology
August 01, 2023, 8:33 AM