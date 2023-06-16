New Suit - Fraud

Oracle America, its subsidiary NetSuite, Lightspeed Commerce and other defendants were sued Friday in California Northern District Court for alleged fraud in connection with the product NetSuite SuiteSuccess Cloud. The lawsuit was brought by Tactical Law Group on behalf of River Supply Inc., which asserts that the defendants knowingly misrepresented the software's capabilities, and inflated the original contract price via exorbitant change orders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02981, River Supply, Incorporated v. Oracle America, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 16, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

River Supply, Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Tactical Law Group LLP

defendants

Oracle America, Inc.

Appficiency Inc.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NetSuite, Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc.

Vend Limited

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct