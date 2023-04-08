Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Alternative Insurance Company and Community Association Underwriters of America to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to wind and hail damage, was filed by Huggins Law Firm on behalf of River Run Condominium Association Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-01498, River Run Condominium Association, Inc. v. Community Association Underwriters of America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 08, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

River Run Condominium Association, Inc.

Huggins Law Firm, LLC

defendants

American Alternative Insurance Company

Community Association Underwriters of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute