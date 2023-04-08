Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Alternative Insurance Company and Community Association Underwriters of America to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to wind and hail damage, was filed by Huggins Law Firm on behalf of River Run Condominium Association Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-01498, River Run Condominium Association, Inc. v. Community Association Underwriters of America, Inc. et al.
Insurance
April 08, 2023, 12:08 PM