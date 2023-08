New Suit - Employment

Tesla and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting racial discrimination by senior vehicle readiness specialists. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05906, Rivas v. Tesla, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 03, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffery Rivas

Plaintiffs

Derek Smith Law Group

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

Britteny Adornato

Erick Flak

Jie Lu

Laura Cashman

Mathew Pepe

Stephen Neumann

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination