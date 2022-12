Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a lawsuit against Republic Bank & Trust Company to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed by Taylor Couch PLLC on behalf of Sylvia Rivas. The case is 3:22-cv-00652, Rivas v. Republic Bank & Trust Company.

Banking & Financial Services

December 13, 2022, 11:57 AM