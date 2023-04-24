Who Got The Work

Ashlee C. Grant and Jennifer Rose DeVlugt of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to defend Nes Global LLC in a pending collective employment action. The case was filed March 9 in Texas Southern District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as safety advisors who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:23-cv-00885, Rivas v. Nes Global, LLC.

April 24, 2023, 4:37 AM

