Removed To Federal Court

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Central District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of Natalie Rivas, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations related to a sustained workplace injury. The case is 2:22-cv-09108, Rivas v. Laboratory Corporation of America.