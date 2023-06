Who Got The Work

Miguel A. Morel and Lauren C. Robertson of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Amazon in a pending disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed May 4 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 6:23-cv-00822, Rivas v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 19, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Delfino Rivas

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation