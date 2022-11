Who Got The Work

Anthony J. Rash and Jeffrey Hantz of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote have stepped in as defense counsel to Passavant Memorial Homes in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Oct. 7 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Ruder Law on behalf of Kenneth Ritter and Nicholas Ritter. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:22-cv-01407, Ritter et al v. Passavant Memorial Homes.

Business Services

November 21, 2022, 11:18 AM