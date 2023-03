Who Got The Work

Elizabeth Fegreus of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on Feb. 7 in Massachusetts District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:23-cv-10301, Ritrovato v. McArthur et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 6:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas A Ritrovato

defendants

TD Bank

David McArthur

Michelle McArthur

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct