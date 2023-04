New Suit

E*Trade Securities LLC and Bank of New York Mellon subsidiary Pershing LLC were sued Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Nicholas A. Ritrovato III. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10909, Ritrovato v. E*Trade Securities LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas A Ritrovato, III

defendants

E*Trade Securities LLC

Pershing LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct