New Suit - First Amendment

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr sued Orland Township, the Village of Tinley Park and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. The complaint was behalf of Robert Rita, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives who contends that the defendants have blocked him from participating in community events such as the annual Township Pet Palooza although other government officials were allowed to participate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04931, Rita v. The Village of Tinley Park, an Illinois Municipal Body et al.

Government

July 28, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Rita

Plaintiffs

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Michael Glotz

Orland Township, an Illinois Municipal Body

Paul O'Grady

The Village of Tinley Park, an Illinois Municipal Body

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation