Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr sued Orland Township, the Village of Tinley Park and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. The complaint was behalf of Robert Rita, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives who contends that the defendants have blocked him from participating in community events such as the annual Township Pet Palooza although other government officials were allowed to participate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04931, Rita v. The Village of Tinley Park, an Illinois Municipal Body et al.
Government
July 28, 2023, 1:59 PM