News From Law.com

White collar defense attorney Rita Glavin on Thursday made her first appearance in Manhattan federal court on behalf of a former Russian diplomat accused of sanction- busting alongside an ex-FBI counterintelligence leader. During a conference before U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Rearden, Glavin said she and her client Sergey Shestakov have yet to receive discovery because they can't agree on the language in a protective order governing discovery.

February 09, 2023, 2:56 PM