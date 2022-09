Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cheniere Energy, a liquefied natural gas company, and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged property damage or interference, was filed pro se by Joyce A. Risner and Terry R. Risner. The case is 6:22-cv-00250, Risner et al v. Cheniere Energy, Inc. et al.

Energy

September 02, 2022, 7:53 PM