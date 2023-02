News From Law.com

The conviction of former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan for concealing a data breach from government regulators sent ripples of anxiety through the C-suite. At a recent panel on what the verdict means for corporate security and legal teams, the consensus was that while companies shouldn't panic, general counsel and security chiefs should band together to tackle cybersecurity incidents with transparency and open communication.

February 03, 2023, 9:11 AM