Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance and Ohio Security Insurance to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning uninsured motorist coverage claims, was filed by GLP Attorneys and Craig Swapp & Associates on behalf of Jason Risinger. The case is 2:22-cv-00327, Risinger v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 5:51 PM