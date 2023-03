News From Law.com International

Law.com International is marking International Women's Day by recognising the U.K. industry's most exceptional up-and-coming female lawyers from across the top law firms. Competition was extremely tough, and after months of research and analysis, over 115 entries have been whittled down to 25 of women aged under 40 who represent the best and brightest the U.K. market has to offer.

United Kingdom

March 08, 2023, 3:47 AM