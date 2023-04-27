Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Regions Bank and attorney Richard S. Ross to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of disaster-preparedness firm Tidal Basin Government Consulting, Rising Phoenix Corp. and NBT Bank, arises from Tidal's implementation of Florida's COVID-19 vaccination program and related payments to subcontractor MCI BPO LC. According to the complaint, hackers impersonated MCI executives and induced Tidal to pay $29 million to a Regions Bank account controlled by Ross. The suit was filed by Zuckerman Spaeder. The case is 0:23-cv-60781, Rising Phoenix Holding Corp. et al. v. Regions Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

NBT Bank, N.A.

Rising Phoenix Holding Corporation

Tidal Basin Government Consulting, LLC

defendants

Regions Bank

Regions Financial Corporation

Richard S. Ross

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct