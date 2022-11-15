Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Tuesday removed a banking fraud lawsuit against Regions Bank and attorney Richard S. Ross to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of disaster-preparedness firm Tidal Basin Government Consulting and other plaintiffs, arises from Tidal's implementation of Florida's COVID-19 vaccination program, which entailed payments to subcontractor MCI BPO LC. According to the complaint, hackers impersonated MCI executives and fraudulently induced Tidal to pay roughly $29 million to a Regions Bank account controlled by Ross. The suit was filed by Zuckerman Spaeder and Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo. The case is 0:22-cv-62123, Rising Phoenix Holding Corp. et al. v. Regions Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 15, 2022, 7:00 PM