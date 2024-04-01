Who Got The Work

Kevin M. McDonough of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for Cosette Pharmaceuticals in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 4 in New Jersey District Court by Norton Rose Fulbright on behalf of Appco Pharma and Rising Pharma Holdings, contends that Cosette unlawfully entered into an exclusive deal with third party Par Pharmaceutical to sell the only generic version of the infertility drug 'Clomid,' and attempted to control the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward S. Kiel, is 1:24-cv-01435, Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc. et al v. Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 01, 2024, 5:36 PM

